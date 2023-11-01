Mozilla Presents Official Firefox Nightly Deb Package

For those who prefer Debian-based distributions like Debian itself, Ubuntu, Linux Mint, and more, there’s exciting news on the browser front.

Mozilla has introduced a dedicated APT repository for Debian-based Linux users, making the installation of Firefox Nightly as a .deb package a seamless experience.

This repository aligns perfectly with the Debian and Ubuntu versions you’re accustomed to, ensuring compatibility with your existing system. Say goodbye to the days of fiddling with .tar.bz2 archives – now, you can install and update Firefox like any other application, all thanks to Mozilla’s APT repository.

Firefox Nightly

Benefits of Firefox Nightly .deb package

So, why should you make the switch to Mozilla’s Firefox Nightly .deb package? Here are some compelling reasons:

Enhanced Performance: You’ll enjoy better performance thanks to advanced compiler-based optimizations. Firefox Nightly is all about staying ahead in the performance game. Security at Its Best: The .deb packages come with hardened binaries, with all security flags enabled during compilation. Your browsing experience just got more secure. Instant Updates: Stay on the cutting edge with the latest updates. These packages are closely integrated into the Firefox release process, ensuring you’re always up-to-date. Simplified Installation: No need to create your own .desktop file; the .deb package simplifies your setup process.

Ubuntu’s Snap Version vs. Firefox Nightly .deb Package

While Ubuntu already features an official Snap version of Firefox, it’s essential to remember that there’s no Stable Firefox official PPA available or any official deb file. Ubuntu is gradually transitioning towards a complete Snap-based system, but if you prefer a clean native deb Firefox, you now have that option.

You can have Firefox Nightly without depending on various workarounds or facing issues when updating pre-compiled binaries. Just bear in mind that it’s the Nightly version – perfect for those who crave the latest features and improvements.

How to install

To install this version, use the following commands from the terminal.

# First, import the Mozilla APT repository signing key: wget -q https://packages.mozilla.org/apt/repo-signing-key.gpg -O- | gpg --dearmor | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/packages.mozilla.org.gpg > /dev/null # The fingerprint should be 35BA A0B3 3E9E B396 F59C A838 C0BA 5CE6 DC63 15A3 gpg --quiet --no-default-keyring --keyring /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/packages.mozilla.org.gpg --fingerprint | awk '/pub/{getline; gsub(/^ +| +$/,""); print "

"$0"

"}' # Next, add the Mozilla APT repository to your sources list: echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/packages.mozilla.org.gpg] https://packages.mozilla.org/apt mozilla main" | sudo tee -a /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mozilla.list > /dev/null # Update your package list and install the Firefox Nightly .deb package: sudo apt-get update && sudo apt-get install firefox-nightly

Please remember that it is a testing version of Firefox. So use it with caution. The new features always come first in the nightly version, followed by BETA and stable release. A new nightly version arrives every 4 to 5 weeks, depending on stable release frequency.

Via Mozilla blog