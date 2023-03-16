Firefox 111 Released with New Native Notifications

Firefox releases version 111, bringing new native notifications, locale additions, and enhanced web platform features.

Firefox 111 Running on Linux

Firefox 111 release highlights

Firefox, the popular web browser, has announced the release of version 111, which introduces several new features and enhancements. One of the standout additions is the support for Windows native notifications, providing a more streamlined and consistent user experience across the platform.

In addition to this, Firefox Relay users can now easily create Relay email masks directly from the Firefox credential manager. This feature is accessible to users who are signed in with their Firefox account, providing an additional layer of privacy and security for their online activities.

Furthermore, Firefox 111 has expanded its language support by adding two new locales – Silhe Friulian (fur) and Sardinian (sc) – to its existing list of languages. This move is aimed at increasing accessibility and inclusivity for Firefox users around the world.

On the web platform front, Firefox has introduced the use of the “rel” attribute on form elements, making it easier for developers to specify the relationship between the current document and the form target. This feature is cross-browser compatible and simplifies the development process for web applications.

Lastly, Firefox has enabled the origin private file system access, a new storage API that allows web applications to store and retrieve data from the filesystem in a sandbox. This enhancement provides developers with more control over the data storage and retrieval process, ensuring the security and privacy of user data.

Download and update

For Linux distributions, if you used Firefox via your distribution’s official repository, then you should get this update within a few days.

However, you can also download the compressed version of this release from the below page. For other download options, do visit our Firefox download guide.

Happy browsing!

Overall, Firefox version 111 offers a range of new features and enhancements that improve the user experience and provide greater control and security for web developers. With its commitment to accessibility, inclusivity, and privacy, Firefox remains a popular choice for users worldwide.