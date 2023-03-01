FFmpeg 6.0 Released with WBMP and Radiance HDR Image Support

Open source multimedia framework FFmpeg 6.0 is out now with updates and improvements.

The new version of FFmpeg 6.0, a popular open-source multimedia framework, is now available. This major release is now available for download and consumption in multimedia projects. Highlight changes include two new image format support, many codecs and other enhancements.

Here’s a quick recap.

FFmpeg 6.0: What’s New

Key changes

The major highlight of this release is the support for two new image formats. The Radiance HDR images (RGBE images) provide users with improved colour depth and dynamic range in image processing. FFmpeg 6.0 now includes support for the WBMP (Wireless Application Protocol Bitmap) image format, which is commonly used in mobile devices and web applications.

The new '-shortest_buf_duration' option in FFmpeg 6.0 allows users to set a minimum duration for audio and video buffers, which ensures that the shortest buffer duration is used in the output file.

Starting with FFmpeg 6.0, threading must be built into the software in order for it to run. In this release onwards, every muxer runs in a separate thread. This improves performance and allows for greater efficiency in processing multiple streams simultaneously.

The cropdetect filter in FFmpeg 6.0 now includes a new mode that detects the crop area based on motion vectors and edges, providing users with more precise control over video cropping.

Filters

A bunch of filters get updated in this version, which will streamline your multimedia project and workflow with new features. Here’s a quick list of changes.

The ddagrab filter now supports desktop duplication video capture, allowing users to capture video directly from their desktops.

In addition, the a3dscope filter provides users with a 3D scope display for audio signals, allowing for more precise audio editing and processing. The backgroundkey filter in FFmpeg 6.0 allows users to remove or replace the background in video footage, providing greater flexibility in video editing.

The showcwt multimedia filter allows users to visualize continuous wavelet transform coefficients, providing insights into signal and image processing. Furthermore, the corr video filter in FFmpeg 6.0 performs a two-dimensional cross-correlation of video frames, allowing for more accurate motion estimation and stabilization.

The ssim360 video filter in FFmpeg 6.0 calculates the Structural Similarity Index (SSIM) between two video frames, providing a metric for measuring video quality in 360-degree videos.

Codes

Code updates are plentiful in this release.

Firstly, FFmpeg 6.0 now supports NVENC AV1 encoding, allowing users to encode video using the latest compression technology from NVIDIA. The MediaCodec decoder now supports NDKMediaCodec, providing improved compatibility with Android devices. Secondly, a new MediaCodec encoder, which allows for hardware acceleration when encoding video on Android devices is added.

On top of that, this release includes oneVPL support for QSV (Quick Sync Video), which provides improved performance and quality when encoding video on Intel CPUs. The QSV AV1 encoder allows users to encode AV1 video using hardware acceleration on Intel CPUs.

This release introduces QSV decoding and encoding support for 10/12bit 422, 10/12bit 444 HEVC, and VP9, providing users with improved video quality and performance. The WADY DPCM decoder and demuxer allows users to decode and demux audio using the WADY DPCM (Differential Pulse Code Modulation) format, which is commonly used in video game soundtracks.

Furthermore, a CBD2 DPCM decoder is now available, which allows users to decode audio using the CBD2 (Conjugate Structure Algebraic Codebook Differential Pulse Code Modulation) format. This format is commonly used in telecommunication and speech coding applications.

Other changes

The list of changes is huge which includes new CLI options for FFmpeg program and other bug fixes. You can read the detailed changelog in GitHub.

Download and Install

For Debian, Ubuntu and related distribution, this version should arrive within a few days. Keep a watch in the Debian tracking page.

For Fedora, RHEL, CentOS – you can get this version via RPM Fusion. If you have RPM fusion setup, update your system to get it.

Source code and other downloads are available here.

Also, you can check out how to install and basic usage of FFmpeg of our exclusive article here:

Closing Notes

With new features like Radiance HDR image support and improved encoding and decoding support for various codecs, FFmpeg 6.0 provides users with powerful tools for audio and video processing.

The new filter changes offer advanced audio and video processing capabilities, from removing or replacing backgrounds in videos to performing motion estimation and stabilization.

Overall, it is a significant milestone update with improved performance and greater flexibility for audio and video processing workloads.