Fudgie: Official Fedora Budgie Spin in the Works

The lead developer of the Budgie desktop Joshua Strobl gave a hint today in a Reddit post that an official Fedora Budgie Spin is a possibility.

Official logo

The Budgie desktop has its user base. It is based on GNOME and built using GTK, C and Vala, focused on simplicity.

Currently, all mainstream Linux distributions officially support the Budgie desktop, such as Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, Debian, Arch Linux, etc.

Budgie in Fedora

In the Reddit post, Joshua informed that Budge desktop’s four major native components – Budgie Control Center, Budgie desktop, Budgie Screensaver and Budgie Desktop View- are now submitted for approval in the Fedora repo.

Once the packages are approved after proper testing and regression, these will be available in Fedora 37 (upcoming) rawhide development repo and eventually will be backported to the recently released Fedora 36.

Moreover, he also mentioned a strong possibility of an official Fedora Spin with Budgie desktop in the future. And it may be called “Fudgie”. In my opinion, it has such a friendly tone to it!

The name reminds me of Chocolate Fudge Ice Cream

If it happens, then Fedora Budgie spin will be a stock Budgie desktop experience with its native components and basic applications. Budgie desktop fans can enjoy a clean budgie desktop without much customisation.

On a related note, Fedora Spins and Fedora Labs feature almost all desktop environments today, including GNOME, KDE Plasma, Xfce, LXQt, Cinnamon, MATE, etc. But Budgie was not there until now.

Moreover, the painful way to manually install Budgie in Fedora (adding the openSUSE repo, etc.) will be gone once “Fudgie” becomes official.

Overall, it is very welcome news for Linux distributions and budgie lovers. For more details, you can follow the below bugs for the progression of the budgie approval.

via Reddit

