Fedora 37 is Officially Released. This is What’s New

Fedora 37 is now officially available to download Here’s the release recap, download and upgrade instructions.

After a series of delays, Fedora 37 is finally here. It has been an eventful few days since its beta release because several items blocked its release. A few bugs and the critical OpenSSL bug eventually postponed its release for 15 days.

But it’s finally here; you can download it from the official website (links at the end of this page).

Before that, here is a quick recap of the new features.

Fedora 37 Workstation Edition

Fedora 37: What’s New

Initially, Fedora 37 was planned to ship with Linux Kernel 5.19. Thanks to the delay, it now features Linux Kernel 6.0 – the latest mainline Kernel version.

Secondly, the flagship Fedora 37 Workstation edition features GNOME 43, which brings revamped quick settings, Files 43 with rubberband selection, a responsive sidebar, emblems and more. GNOME 43 also brings the latest GNOME Web with WebExtension API support. For detailed feature highlights, read our exclusive GNOME 43 feature highlights.

In addition, the most significant update is Fedora now officially supports Raspberry Pi 4 boards, thanks to a huge amount of effort over the years. if you have raspberry Pi boards, you can now enjoy Fedora with out-of-the-box support.

Furthermore, the KDE Plasma Spin of Fedora now defaults to SDDM display manager with Wayland, completing most of Wayland’s updates in Fedora. Other noteworthy features include Fedora Core OS becoming the official Fedora edition and now standing together with Server, IoT and cloud editions. Fedora Core OS is a minimal image for container workloads.

Summary

The desktop environments of Fedora Linux 37 get their latest version and core module updates. Here’s a quick summary:

Linux Kernel 6.0

GNOME 43

KDE Plasma 5.26

Xfce 4.16

MATE 1.24

LXQt 1.1.0

A preview image of the new web-based installer

The SDDM display manager defaults to Wayland (in KDE Plasma and others)

Official Raspberry Pi 4 support

Fedora Core OS becomes the official flavour

Key packages dropping 32-bit support

And associated toolchain and programming language updates.

For a detailed review of Fedora 37 features, visit our Fedora 37 release feature guide.

Download Fedora 37

The ISO file is now available from the official torrent page. Visit the following link and download it with any BitTorrent client.

For other flavours and desktops, pick your version from here.

Upgrade

The default Software app should have the upgrade prompt in Fedora 36 within a day. However, you can take backups and follow the commands below to kick-start the upgrade process.

A detailed upgrade guide is present on this page: Upgrade to Fedora 37 from Fedora 36.

sudo dnf update

sudo dnf upgrade --refresh

sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade

sudo dnf --refresh upgrade

sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=37

sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot

Wrapping Up

Fedora 37 release marks the final release of this year, 2022, bringing the latest and greatest of GNOME, core packages, mainline Kernel and more. Things got delayed, but you get a stable Fedora release.

I hope your download and upgrade process goes smoothly.

Enjoy Fedora 37.