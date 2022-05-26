DuckDuckGo Browser Caught Sending Tracking Data to Microsoft

If you are using DuckDuckGo (DDG) to browse the web, you should know this story.

DuckDuckGo and Tracking

A security researcher found that DDG tracks its users using its browser service. DDG provides Chrome Add-on, Android, and Apple App store apps for its browser. This discovery created quite an uproar because everyone thought DDG was safe and protected their privacy. And the tracking data is sent to Microsoft.

“The new DuckDuckGo browsers for iOS/Android don’t block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing”, said Zach Edwards, the security researcher who found the tracking during a security audit. He went ahead and explained in detail this finding in the Twitter thread.

DuckDuckGo Tracking | Image credit: https://twitter.com/thezedwards

The findings also revealed that the trackers are not sending data to Facebook or Google, but it allows a connection to Microsoft/Linkedin (see above image POC).

Sometimes you find something so disturbing during an audit, you've gotta check/recheck because you assume that *something* must be broken in the test.



But I'm confident now.



The new @DuckDuckGo browsers for iOS/Android don't block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing.🧵 pic.twitter.com/ol7Ydfo3BJ — ℨ𝔞𝔠𝔥 𝔈𝔡𝔴𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔰 (@thezedwards) May 23, 2022

The story continued when DuckDuckGo CEO and Founder Gabriel Weinberg confirmed that their browser intentionally allows Microsoft trackers third-party sites due to a search syndication agreement with Redmond.

Wait, what?

For non-search tracker blocking (eg in our browser), we block most third-party trackers. Unfortunately our Microsoft search syndication agreement prevents us from doing more to Microsoft-owned properties. However, we have been continually pushing and expect to be doing more soon. — Gabriel Weinberg (@yegg) May 23, 2022

The entire event caused a massive debate on Hacker News. The CEO also joined the conversation where people debated with him on this topic.

The story got blown up, and many fake headlines targeting DDG appeared online. And the CEO is trying to reply to all of them. The whole event damaged some bit of the reputation of DuckDuckGo.

Finally, it’s a miss from DDG’s side not to disclose the agreement in the proper places. Also, it’s completely understandable from the CEO’s perspective on how to generate revenue etc. After all, it’s still a business, and people need to be paid wages. But again, it should have been informed to the users in terms and conditions or any other appropriate places.

Privacy online is a myth, we all know. The only perfect way to achieve privacy in this age of time is to live off the grid.

We bring the latest tech, software news and stuff that matters. Stay in touch via Telegram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook and never miss an update!