DigiKam 8.2 Released: A Major Update for Photo Enthusiasts

The wait is over! After five months of tireless development, the digiKam team is proud to present version 8.2.0 of its beloved open-source photo management software. This release brings a slew of exciting new features and improvements that are sure to delight photography enthusiasts of all levels.

What’s New in DigiKam 8.2?

This update is all about stability and performance. The team has meticulously reviewed Bugzilla entries, addressing long-standing issues that plagued previous versions. They’ve also gone the extra mile, contacting users who reported these bugs to ensure the fixes are actually effective. Here are the key highlights of this release:

Improved stability: Numerous bug fixes and improvements based on user feedback.

Numerous bug fixes and improvements based on user feedback. Windows version revival: A native Windows 10 build using the open-source Microsoft VCPKG tool-chain for better compatibility and performance.

A native Windows 10 build using the open-source Microsoft VCPKG tool-chain for better compatibility and performance. Framework upgrade: Windows version upgraded to Qt and KDE frameworks version 6, offering modern features and bug fixes.

Windows version upgraded to Qt and KDE frameworks version 6, offering modern features and bug fixes. Future plans: Auto-Tags support planned for February 2024, allowing automatic tagging based on content analysis with deep learning.

digiKam 8.2

Should you update?

If you’re a photographer who relies on digiKam to manage your precious photo collection, then this update is a must-have. The improved stability and performance will make your workflow smoother and more efficient.

The native Windows build is especially noteworthy, as it finally brings digiKam to parity with its Linux and macOS counterparts in terms of compatibility and performance. This is a big win for Windows users who have been eagerly awaiting this upgrade.

Looking ahead, the promised Auto-Tags feature is sure to be a game-changer for photo organizations. Imagine having your photos automatically tagged with relevant keywords based on their content! This feature has the potential to save us countless hours of manual tagging, allowing us to spend more time doing what we love: capturing stunning images.

Closing notes

In conclusion, digiKam 8.2 is a significant upgrade that every photo enthusiast should consider downloading. With its improved stability, performance, and exciting new features, it’s the perfect tool for managing your ever-growing photo collection.