Old Hardware, New Possibilities: 4MLinux 43.0 STABLE Released

The latest version of 4MLinux, known for its lightweight nature and the ability to breathe new life into old PCs and laptops, has just been unleashed. Meet 4MLinux 43.0, the quarterly release that comes with a bundle of new features and improvements while staying true to its promise of being a reliable, multifunctional, and user-friendly distro.

For those unfamiliar with 4MLinux, it’s named after its four core features: Multimedia applications, maintenance tools, a LAMP stack-powered mini-server, and a set of intriguing mystery games. Designed with performance in mind, it stands as an excellent choice for users seeking to get the most out of their ageing hardware.

4MLinux 43.0

4MLinux 43.0: What’s New

Let’s delve into some of the exciting changes within 4MLinux 43.0:

Upgraded Software Stack: The new version features an updated stack of applications. Users can now edit their documents using the latest LibreOffice 7.5.5 and GNOME Office suite, comprising AbiWord 3.0.5, GIMP 2.10.34, and Gnumeric 1.12.55. Browsing the web is a seamless experience with Firefox 115.0.2 and Chrome 115.0.5790.110, and managing emails is a breeze with Thunderbird 115.0.1. Entertainment Galore: When it comes to entertainment, 4MLinux 43.0 doesn’t disappoint. Users can enjoy their favourite music collection using Audacious 4.3.1, while videos can be played with VLC 3.0.18 and SMPlayer 23.6.0. Additionally, gaming enthusiasts will be pleased to find that the distro supports Mesa 23.1.1 and Wine 8.12, ensuring a smooth gaming experience. LAMP Server Setup: For those interested in hosting a mini-server, 4MLinux offers a LAMP stack with updated components, including Linux 6.1.33, Apache 2.4.57, MariaDB 10.6.14, PHP 5.6.40, PHP 7.4.33, and PHP 8.1.19. This makes setting up your web server and running PHP applications easier than ever. Expanded Language Support: Programming enthusiasts will be delighted to find updated language support with Perl 5.36.0, Python 2.7.18, Python 3.11.3, and Ruby 3.1.4, opening up new possibilities for coding projects.

While the 4MLinux 43.0 release boasts numerous enhancements, it’s essential to be aware of some potential risks and limitations. As with any software, users should exercise caution when installing or upgrading to a new major release. Ensure you back up your important data before proceeding with the update. Additionally, while 4MLinux works well with a wide range of hardware configurations, verifying compatibility with your specific system setup is always wise.

Excitingly, 4MLinux has added several noteworthy features to this version. SoundFonts for FluidSynth and mtPaint, a raster graphics editor, have made their debut, enhancing multimedia capabilities. Moreover, Java-based games such as Flappy Bird, Karoshi, Micropolis, and Zuma are now available for some lighthearted gaming fun. On the extension front, users can download proprietary web browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera, expanding browsing options.

It’s worth mentioning that XMMS in 4MLinux now supports an impressive array of old sound formats originating from beloved classic platforms like Amiga, Atari, Commodore, and ZX Spectrum. On the other hand, XMMS also caters to modern tastes, as it enables users to watch AVC/HEVC videos effortlessly.

4MLinux 43.0 brings a host of exciting improvements and features that make it a compelling choice, especially for users with older hardware looking to revitalize their systems.

Remember to visit the official 4MLinux website for more information, and here are direct links to download this release: